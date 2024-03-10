Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at CIBC

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFTC. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Softchoice from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Softchoice from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered Softchoice from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Softchoice from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Softchoice from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$21.81.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.18. Softchoice has a 1 year low of C$14.40 and a 1 year high of C$22.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.64.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network and security support solutions.

