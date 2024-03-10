SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Earns Underperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their underperform rating on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

