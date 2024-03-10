SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,122,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after buying an additional 2,302,565 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $83,643,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,877,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,400,000 after acquiring an additional 826,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

