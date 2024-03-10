Smart Sand (SND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SND opened at $1.99 on Friday. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $81.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SND. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Smart Sand by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.

