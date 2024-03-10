Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CREG opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $11.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.78. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

