SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,230 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.3% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of META stock traded down $6.24 on Friday, hitting $505.95. 18,597,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,066,848. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $429.26 and a 200 day moving average of $356.91. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.82 and a fifty-two week high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total transaction of $183,717.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,555,790.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total value of $183,717.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $12,555,790.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $38,752,447.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $558,026,354 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

