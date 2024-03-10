SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.83. 41,447,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,813,448. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $210.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

