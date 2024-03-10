SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $445.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,693. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $425.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.23.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target (up from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 26th. Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.79.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

