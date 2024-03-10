SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 121 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,475,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 278,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $233.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,688. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $172.50 and a 52-week high of $265.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.07.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.69%.

In other news, Director Jean Macino sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $793,204.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $719,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 315,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,633,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Macino sold 3,130 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $793,204.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,027,474 in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

