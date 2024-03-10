SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.64.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.98. The company had a trading volume of 290,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $271.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

