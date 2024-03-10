SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Upwork accounts for 0.8% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Upwork by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,160,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 75,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,650 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. 1,430,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,970. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.43 million. Upwork had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

