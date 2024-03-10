SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,523 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DESP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Despegar.com by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 12.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DESP. B. Riley boosted their target price on Despegar.com from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Despegar.com in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.54. 410,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,588. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $10.27.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

