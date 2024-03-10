SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 569 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

NYSE BBW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.17. 196,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $30.49.

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 4,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $106,436.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,060 shares of company stock worth $2,697,244. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

