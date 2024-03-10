SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth about $1,363,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 1.2 %

PGR traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,827. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $198.98. The company has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

