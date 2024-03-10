SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $554,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 174,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,121,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,970 shares of company stock valued at $67,487,543. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Read Our Latest Report on TEAM

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $5.84 on Friday, hitting $208.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,964. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.87 and a 200-day moving average of $207.05.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.