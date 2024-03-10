SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 758 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Griffon worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Griffon by 530.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Griffon by 931.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Griffon by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Griffon by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Griffon Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GFF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,881. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.87 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Griffon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Read More

