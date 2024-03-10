SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter worth $157,620,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Ferrari by 454.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ferrari by 7.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RACE stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $420.74. 278,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,767. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $252.17 and a 12 month high of $430.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

