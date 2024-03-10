SingularityNET Price Reaches $1.28 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $373.82 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00001845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00018535 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00025874 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,465.69 or 1.00069120 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00008940 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.85 or 0.00153929 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,435,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,433,970.3072267 with 1,276,752,485.926478 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.33216046 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $443,964,145.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

