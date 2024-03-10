SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $1.23 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00001782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $379.92 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00018316 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00025720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,853.21 or 0.99590157 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008606 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.67 or 0.00154284 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,435,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,433,970.3072267 with 1,276,752,485.926478 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.33216046 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $443,964,145.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

