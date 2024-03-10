Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,634 shares of company stock worth $925,539 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.5 %

Simpson Manufacturing stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.58. 179,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,142. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

