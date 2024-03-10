Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0107 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $607.61 million and $289.63 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,380.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.05 or 0.00611283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00126486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00207782 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00057821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.02 or 0.00155720 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,712,405,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,686,097,459 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.