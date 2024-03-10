Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCRB

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $146.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 78.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.