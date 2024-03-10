Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRBFree Report) had its price objective decreased by Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $146.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 78.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

