Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 78.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
