Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.61

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.61 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 81.09 ($1.03). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 82.80 ($1.05), with a volume of 1,336,563 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.64. The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,280.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -70,000.00%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

