SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of SenesTech from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

SenesTech stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.39% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

