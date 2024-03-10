Seelaus Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE UNH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $476.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,673,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,458. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a market capitalization of $439.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $514.23 and its 200 day moving average is $518.06.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

