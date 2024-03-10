Seelaus Asset Management LLC Takes $431,000 Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $723,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:WH traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,343. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

