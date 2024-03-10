Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 615 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,575 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.98. 331,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,709. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $50.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

