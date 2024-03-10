Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 3,005 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.42. 8,312,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,263,080. The stock has a market cap of $309.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

