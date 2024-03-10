Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 15,625 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,625 shares during the period. Perrigo accounts for approximately 0.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Perrigo by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Perrigo by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $40.28.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -1,100.00%.

In related news, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at $439,485.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGO. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

