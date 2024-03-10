Seelaus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,347,952. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,584. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.30. The company has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

