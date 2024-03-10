Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $180,853,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 53.8% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,321,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,582,000 after purchasing an additional 461,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR traded down $2.26 on Friday, hitting $242.06. 801,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,912. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $245.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,429 shares of company stock worth $10,839,251 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

