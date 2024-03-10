Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

RITM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,990. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.