Seelaus Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,301,000 after purchasing an additional 100,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,865,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.20. 614,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GXO. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GXO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.