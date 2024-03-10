Seelaus Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,121,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,025,670. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

