Scotiabank Trims Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Target Price to $6.00

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.80.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $600.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 200.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $38,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

