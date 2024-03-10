Schubert & Co Has $864,000 Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Schubert & Co raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Schubert & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,860,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,759 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 272,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 277.6% in the third quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 223,500 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DIHP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 604,191 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

