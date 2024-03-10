Schubert & Co Has $216,000 Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Schubert & Co cut its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Schubert & Co owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.81. 100,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,084. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $446.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

