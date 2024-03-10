Savoie Capital LLC Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.0 %

MGM stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,733. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MGM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

