Savoie Capital LLC Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,238,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,048,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 736,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,439,000 after buying an additional 407,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,096,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,110 shares of company stock worth $1,185,951 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,325. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.16.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

