Savoie Capital LLC Takes $788,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

PEP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.05. 6,065,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,845,566. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

