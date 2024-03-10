Savoie Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after acquiring an additional 112,358 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 86,595 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,025.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 70,953 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after buying an additional 62,381 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA MLPX traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,399. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

