Savoie Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.1% of Savoie Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,846,291 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.95.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MU traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,379,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,594,234. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $101.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

