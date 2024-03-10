Savoie Capital LLC Makes New $17.59 Million Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 193,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,588,000. Liberty Broadband comprises 4.6% of Savoie Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Savoie Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Liberty Broadband as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 32.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 26.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.61. The stock had a trading volume of 129,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $95.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

