Savoie Capital LLC Invests $4.88 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2024

Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Savoie Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,543 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.83. 41,447,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,813,448. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $210.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.