Savoie Capital LLC Invests $4.88 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Savoie Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,543 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.83. 41,447,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,813,448. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $210.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

