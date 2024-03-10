Savoie Capital LLC Invests $2.29 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $572,224,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 52.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth $103,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.06.

KLA Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $24.05 on Friday, hitting $699.21. 1,121,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $729.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $625.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.51. The company has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

