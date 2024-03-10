Savoie Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,600 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,696 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,377 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,180 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.94. 3,752,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

