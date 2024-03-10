Savoie Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 51,800 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. Zoom Video Communications accounts for 0.9% of Savoie Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $98,156,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after acquiring an additional 581,711 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $154,193.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,163.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $154,193.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,163.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,130 shares of company stock worth $4,869,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $67.16. 2,983,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Mizuho dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

