Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Holdings Lowered by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,805,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,244 shares during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold comprises 1.4% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sprott Inc. owned about 1.28% of Sandstorm Gold worth $17,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,396 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 36,875 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,745. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.0149 dividend. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

