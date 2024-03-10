Safe (SAFE) Price Up 32.9% Over Last 7 Days

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $41.55 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00002861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00127173 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00040068 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00019224 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000061 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99364227 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

