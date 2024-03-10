Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the third quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $401.08 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.05 and a twelve month high of $433.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

